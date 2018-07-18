« The Circa-1870 Disjunction Between Production and Distribution: A Possible Outtake from "Slouching Towards Utopia?: An Economic History of the Long 20th Century" | Main | »

A point with which I strongly agree: Webpages should be webpages, and not other things: David Copeland: Brutalist Web Design: "Brutalist Web Design is honest about what a website is and what it isn't...

...A website is not a magazine, though it might have magazine-like articles. A website is not an application, although you might use it to purchase products or interact with other people. A website is not a database, although it might be driven by one. A website is about giving visitors content to enjoy and ways to interact with you. The design guidelines... are in the service of making websites more of what they are and less of what they aren't. These aren't restrictive rules to produce boring, minimalist websites. Rather these are a set of priorities that put the visitor to your site—the entire reason your website exists—front and center in all things....

  • Content is readable on all reasonable screens and devices....
  • Only hyperlinks and buttons respond to clicks....
  • Hyperlinks are underlined and buttons look like buttons....
  • The back button works as expected....
  • View content by scrolling....
  • Decoration when needed and no unrelated content....
  • Performance is a feature....

Embrace Brutalist Web Design: How much better would the web be if every site embraced Brutalist Web Design? How amazing would it be to have readable text, clearly-marked interaction points, unobtrusive advertising, all wrapped up in a fast-loading site you could consume using the native tools of your chosen device? A friend gave me design advice once. He said to start with left-aligned black text on a white background, and to apply styling only to solve a specific problem. This is good advice. Embrace this, and you embrace Brutalist Web Design. Focus on your content and your visitors will enjoy you and your website. Focus on decoration or tricking your visitors into clicking ads, and your content will suffer, along with your visitors... 

#shouldread

