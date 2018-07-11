Gender Issues: Relatively Recent and Worth Reading...

Increasingly it looks to me like a career-interruption and child-raising penalty, as if institutions designed to figure out which men are committed to the job and are thus worth paying to keep are misapplied to women. Alan Greenspan a generation and a half ago saw a market opportunity for his forecasting firm to get more productive workers for the salary dollar. But it looks as though he was and is a substantial exception: Sarah Jane Glynn: Gender wage inequality: What we know and how we can fix it: "Women are still severely limited by gender pay inequality.... Close to half of all currently employed workers (46.7 percent), yet... average earnings of... full time, year round is 80.5 percent of men..."
Anecdotes trump data for what I wish were a surprisingly large proportion of male American economists: Economist: Barriers to entry: "In economics, men receive tenure at a rate 12 percentage points higher than women do, after controlling for family circumstances and publication records...
The very sharp Alexandra Petri's work about feminism always works on two levels: Alexandra Petri: Famous quotes, the way a woman would have to say them during a meeting: "'Woman in a Meeting' is a language of its own...
Susan Dynarski retweeted: The Harvard Crimson: "The Faculty of Arts and Sciences has filed a formal Title IX complaint against Government Professor Jorge I. Dominguez, according to correspondence obtained by The Crimson...
Emily Eisner: Women in Economics at Berkeley: "However in order to turn bold ideas into a reality, the AEA needs to establish institutions and systems that will incentivize the behavior they endorse...
Highlighted: Suzanne Scotchmer: There were no tenured women at all. Suzanne was consistently professional, and a much appreciated resource for the women who came after her...
A Question About the Future of Work...: I have no sense of what kinds of things the masses of displaced workers will do in the future at the level of "microprocessor", "robot", "accounting software 'bot"...
Pamela Jakiela and Owen Ozier: Gendered Language: "Gender languages assign many—sometimes all—nouns to distinct sex-based categories, masculine and feminine...
Susan Pfeiffer et al.: Discernment of mortality risk associated with childbirth in archaeologically derived forager skeletons: "An obstetric dilemma may have been a persistent characteristic of human evolution...
Tom Bartlett and Nell Gluckman: She Left Harvard. He Got to Stay: "[Jorge] Domínguez steadily climbed the ladder at Harvard. In 1995, he was selected as director of the Weatherhead Center...
Henrik Kleven, Camille Landais, and Jakob Egholt Søgaard: CHILDREN AND GENDER INEQUALITY: EVIDENCE FROM DENMARK: "Despite considerable gender convergence over time, substantial gender inequality persists in all countries...
Susan Pedersen: Reviews ‘Bread for All’: "The welfare state emerges in this account as the culmination of a series of individual, sometimes problematic and sometimes heroic, engagements and commitments...
Claudia Goldin: Harvard economist Claudia Goldin studies why women earn less than men: "If there’s one thing men can do to improve women’s life at work, it would be…
Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “A jolt in the markets” edition: "This week marks the 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s signing the Family and Medical Leave Act into law...
Bridget Ansel: The gender gap in economics has ramifications far beyond the ivory tower: "Given the extent to which every individual’s life is intertwined with the economy...
Heather Boushey: Gaps in the Market: "it’s not about the math. Women account for more than 40 percent of undergraduate math majors...
