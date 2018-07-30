Health Care and Public Health: Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads

Ann Marie Marciarille: David Slusky on The Impact of the Flint Water Crisis on Fertility: "K.U.'s David Slusky gave an interesting talk on "The Impact of the Flint Water Crisis on Fertility". A 4.9% decrease in birth weight is hard to ignore...
Austin Frakt: Reagan, Deregulation and America's Exceptional Rise in Health Care Costs: "Why did American health care costs start skyrocketing compared with those of other advanced nations starting in the early 1980s?...
Jo Mannies: On Twitter: "At Truman Dinner, @clairecmc asks everyone to stand up who has a preexisting condition. Notes GOP wants to eliminate insurance coverage for them. Most of ballroom stands up:..."
Benjamin D. Sommers, Atul A. Gawande, and Katherine Baicker: Health Insurance Coverage and Health—What the Recent Evidence Tells Us: "An analysis of mortality changes after Medicaid expansion suggests that expanding Medicaid saves lives at a societal cost of $327,000 to $867,000 per life saved...
Jason Del Rey: Amazon is creating a health care company with the help of Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase: "Amazon... plans to work with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to create a new health care company...
Dahlia K. Remler et al.: Estimating The Effects Of Health Insurance And Other Social Programs On Poverty Under The Affordable Care Act: "The effects of health insurance on poverty have been difficult to ascertain...
Ann Marie Marciarille: What older people should know about Medicare and Medicaid: "Not unlike both the 111th Congress that passed the Affordable Care Act and the 115th Congress that recently amended it with the new federal tax bill, we are often in the dark about our own health care and health insurance systems...
Ann Marie Marciarille: The Amazon Threat to Kill the Hungry Tapeworm: "Health industry stock analysts and observers have been wondering for some time about Amazon's potential to enter the marketplace for health care goods and services...
Joseph P. Newhouse, Mary Beth Landrum, Mary Price, J. Michael McWilliams, John Hsu, and Thomas McGuire: The Comparative Advantage of Medicare Advantage: "We find differences in the distribution of beneficiaries across H[ierarchal ]C[ondition ]C[ategories]’s between TM and MA, principally in the smaller share of MA enrollees with no coded HCC, consistent with greater coding intensity in MA...
Center for American Progress: Medicare Extra for All: "'Medicare Extra for All'...
Mike Males: The Truth About Teen Suicide: "Trend[s] in suicide rates among teens... track... trend among... adults...
Ann Marie Marciarille: Say It Isn't So, Tim: "Sarah Kliff once noted that Tim Jost was 'scary fast/good' with his health law and policy analysis. I could not agree more...
Zac Auter: U.S. Uninsured Rate Rises to 12.3% in Third Quarter