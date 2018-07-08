« On the Negative Information Revealed by Marvin Goodfriend's "I Don't Teach IS-LM": Smackdown/Hoisted | Main | This Is Your Reminder... »

I believe that this is the next-to-last letter from Washington to Jefferson, and that they never met in person thereafter: George Washington (1796): To Thomas Jefferson, 6 July 1796: "As you have mentioned the subject yourself, it would not be frank, candid, or friendly to conceal, that your conduct has been represented as derogating from that opinion I had conceived you entertained of me...

...That to your particular friends and connexions, you have described, and they have announced me, as a person under a dangerous influence; and that, if I would listen more to some other opinions all would be well. My answer invariably has been, that I had never discovered any thing in the conduct of Mr. Jefferson to raise suspicions, in my mind, of his insincerity; that if he would retrace my public conduct while he was in the Administration, abundant proofs would occur to him, that truth and right decisions, were the sole objects of my pursuit; that there were as many instances within his own knowledge of my having decided against, as in favor of the opinions of the person evidently alluded to; and moreover, that I was no believer in the infallibility of the politics, or measures of any man living. In short, that I was no party man myself, and the first wish of my heart was, if parties did exist, to reconcile them.

To this I may add, and very truly, that, until within the last year or two, I had no conception that Parties Would, or even could go, the length I have been Witness to; nor did I believe until lately, that it was within the bounds of probability—hardly within that of possibility, that while I was using my utmost exertions to establish a national character of our own, independent, as far as our obligations, and justice would permit, of every nation of the earth; and wished, by steering a steady course, to preserve this Country from the horrors of a desolating war, that I should be accused of being the enemy of one Nation, and subject to the influence of another; and to prove it, that every act of my Administration would be tortured, and the grossest, and most insiduous misrepresentations of them be made (by giving one side only of a subject, and that too in such exagerated, and indecent terms as could scarcely be applied to a Nero; a notorious defaulter; or even to a common pickpocket). But enough of this; I have already gone farther in the expression of my feelings, than I intended...

That was the next-to-last letter we have from George Washington to Thomas Jefferson. The last letter is:

George Washington (1796): To Thomas Jefferson, 28 August 1796: "Philadelphia 28th. Augt. 1796. Dear Sir...

...As soon as I returned to this City, and had waded through the Papers, and other matters which were laid before me on my arrival, and claimed my earliest attention I recollected the request in your letter of the 19th. of June, and herewith enclose copies of the Papers agreeably to that request.

With great esteem & regard I am—

Dear Sir Your Obedt Servt

