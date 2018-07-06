Jefferson, Adams, Malone, and the French Revolution: Weekend Reading

...in the paternal tone which he had not yet laid aside, chided his former secretary for the "extreme warmth" with which the latter had censured the proceedings of the Jacobins in recent letters. He did this at the injunction of the President [Washington], he said, expressing the fear that if Short's criticisms became known they would injure him at home as well as abroad, since they would not be relished by his countrymen. This private letter contains as fervid comments as Jefferson ever made on the French Revolution, and it has been widely quoted by later writers for just that reason.

Jefferson's proneness to express himself more vehemently in private letters and memoranda than in public papers and official pronouncements does not make him unique among human beings. Other responsible officers besides him have let themselves go in private while weighing their public words, though the reverse has often been the case with campaign orators—of whom he was never one. Whether the measured judgments of a responsible statesman or the unrestrained private language of the same man should be regarded as the better index of his true sentiments is perhaps an unanswerable question, and both must be taken into account by anyone seeking to arrive at truth. A statesman must be judged at last by his public policies and official acts, which represent the results of his sober deliberation, but private language affords an important clue to the state of his own mind and emotions.

The contrast was unusually sharp in the case of Jefferson, who imposed extraordinary restraint on himself as a public man.... To hostile interpreters this apparent contradiction has lent color to the charge of duplicity... [but] his friends could not have been unaware of his proneness to exaggeration when blowing off steam in private; and the persons most aware of it should have been his young friends [like Short]....

No saying can be fully understood out of its specific setting, and some of the most vivid of Jefferson's were pedagogical in purpose.... This letter to Short is a case in point. The essential and abiding truth embedded in it is that all human progress is costly, especially progress toward liberty and democracy; but much of its imagery is such as poets would use—not mathematicians or coldly calculating statesmen

Jefferson's defense of the Jacobins... need not detain us.... [H]is information... could not be up to date... To him the Jacobins were merely the republican element in the old party of the Patriots, and the Feuillants... the monarchical. His friend Lafayette had belonged to the latter group, and he himself had been far from unsympathetic....

But in the year 1793... he was convinced that the "expunging" of the King had become an absolute necessity....

[...]

Short needed comfort, however, more than logic. The personal cost of the revolution was mounting, and the human toll was being taken among the very people whom he and Jefferson had valued most during the latter's stay in France. Lafayette... in custody, and the liberal-minded Duc de la Rouchefoucauld... snatched from his carriage and killed before the eyes of his old mother and young wife... [this] affected Short the most... embitter[ed] him. Jefferson... was well aware of the general trend when he sought to bring philosophy to bear on these fearful developments:

In the struggle which was necessary, many guilty persons fell without the forms of trial, and with them some innocent. These I deplore as much as anybody, and shall deplore some of them to the day of my death. But I deplore them as I should have done had they fallen in battle.... The liberty of the whole earth was depending on the issue of the contest, and was ever such a prize won with so little innocent blood? My own affections have been deeply wounded by some of the martyrs to the cause, but rather than it should have failed, I would have seen half the earth desolated. Were there but an Adam and an Eve left in every country, and left free, it would be better than as it now is...

In the last two sentences Jefferson indulged in hyperbole.... The record of Jefferson's reasoned and disciplined life gives every ground to suppose that he himself would have recoiled from [their literal application].... He would certainly have said no such thing in public, and he could hardly have been expected to anticipate that private words of his would be quoted to schoolboys in later generations, seized upon by political partisans, or exploited by reckless demagogues.

In writing to one he regarded as a son he let his poetic imagery run away with him.... He was saying that despotism had been overthrown in France... would eventually be overcome everywhere... in the light of this vast triumph for... human liberty the losses must be regarded as slight. He afterwards had to revise the casualty lists upward, but he was prepared for that... the abiding significance of his reflections lies in his frank recognition that the cost of liberty may be and frequently is exceedingly high...