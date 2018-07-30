...If there’s a big story that explains the details or core issues of that court case, a link to that would also be handy. Say there’s a big new development on the Russia front, or some new thing about yet some new contact between Russian intelligence officers and a GOP bigwig. That’s great. But I’d like to be able to look in one place to see not just that one story but a broader read of where whole Russia story is today; or a link to the latest Weekly Primer on Trump/Russia or a selection recent stories to place the new development in the story progression.

On this front we have been admittedly a bit behind. But it’s particularly important for us because following stories through iterative coverage is the heart of what we do.

We won’t necessarily have all of this on day one. What our small but resourceful tech and design time has now spent many months working on is a new publishing system for the front page of the site which will give our team the tools to do this. So there will be a lot of experimentation in just how we use these tools, what seems to work and what doesn’t. But it will make it possible to do things we’ve wanted to do for a very long time but have not been able to do within the publishing tools we have available...