Marcy Wheeler: "For those many people asking me about Chait's piece, I still prefer my own series about what Mueller is looking at, which has the advantage of incorporating actually known facts..."
Marcy Wheeler: The Mueller Questions Map Out Cultivation, a Quid Pro Quo, and a Cover-Up: "I wasn’t going to do this originally, but upon learning that the Mueller questions, as NYT has presented them, don’t maintain the sixteen subjects or even the 49 questions that Jay Sekulow drew up from those 16 areas of interest, and especially after WaPo continues to claim that Mueller is only investigating 'whether Trump obstructed justice and sought to thwart a criminal probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election', I am going to do my own version of the questions, as released by the NYT. I’m not pretending that this better represents what Mueller has communicated to Sekulow, nor am I suggesting NYT’s version isn’t valid. But the questions provide an opportunity to lay out a cultivation, quid pro quo, and cover-up structure I’ve been using to frame the investigation in my own mind..." https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/05/02/the-mueller-questions-map-out-cultivation-a-quid-pro-quo-and-a-cover-up-part-one-cultivation/ https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/05/02/the-quid-pro-quo-a-putin-meeting-and-election-assistance-in-exchange-for-sanctions-relief/ https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/05/03/the-quo-policy-and-real-estate-payoffs-part-three/ https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/05/04/the-quest-trump-learns-of-the-investigation-part-four/ https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/05/07/the-sekulow-questions-part-five-attempting-a-cover-up-by-firing-comey/
