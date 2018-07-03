MOAR Links: July 3, 2018

John Fortescue: The Governance of England: "Here He Shewith the Perellis That Mey Come to the Kyng by Ouer Myghtye Subgettes..."
Hans Sluga: Blog
David Strohmaier: The Way of Inquiry
David From et al.: What’s Left of the Right? : Democracy Journal
Karl Marx (1863): ETheories of Surplus-Value: "Ricardo’s Theory of Accumulation and a Critique of it: The Very Nature of Capital Leads to Crises..."
BoingBoing: Scientists accidentally engineer enzyme to eat plastic waste: "Researchers 'accidentally' engineered a natural enzyme found in a Japanese waste recycling plant to eat plastic waste.... the enzyme, Ideonella sakaiensis 201-F6, degrades polyethylene terephthalate (PET).... 'We hoped to determine (the enzyme's) structure to aid in protein engineering, but we ended up going a step further and accidentally engineered an enzyme with improved performance at breaking down these plastics...' [said] NREL's lead researcher Gregg Beckham..."
Valentina Pop: The Ultimate Démarche: France Wants to Oust English From the EU: "Prompted by Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron wants to restore his language, the way it was before Britain joined..."
Cali Bamboo: Bamboo Flooring
Isaiah Berlin (1958): Two Concepts of Liberty
Day 14 Transcript: Holocaust Denial on Trial: Irving v. Penguin Books and Lipstadt
Francis Fukuyama (1989): The End of History?