It is not clear to me that this is right. It is not clear to me that this is wrong. I need to think about this more: a lot more: Narayana Kocherlakota: Practical Policy Evaluation: "How should a policymaker, who is making but one in a long sequence of choices over time, use the available data to arrive at a decision?...
...Embedding the policymaker within a standard dynamic policy game in which he or she makes choices at a point in time, taking into account the response of a forward-looking private sector to those choices.... My main result is that, under relatively weak conditions, the policymaker’s optimal response to the current state can be estimated using theory-free statistical methods applied to past data on the state of the economy, policymaker choices, and economic outcomes (as summarized through the policymaker’s payoff). In other words, I use (game) theory to demonstrate that the policymaker doesn’t need to use (macroeconomic) theory.
What do I mean by “relatively weak conditions”?... The policymaker’s objective varies over time due to non-economic factors that, conditional on his/her available information, only affect economic outcomes through the policy choice itself. This conditional independence restriction serves to create a sequence of quasi-experiments that allows the policymaker to identify the impact of policy choices.... Second, the variation in the objective induces the policymaker to make all possible policy choices, conditional on any observable economic states. This full support restriction ensures that no policy change leads the private sector to update its beliefs about the policymaker’s future strategy...
#shouldread