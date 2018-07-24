Note to Self: References Relevant to the Kaiping Mines Story...
- Herbert Hoover in China: A Story I Had Never Heard Before
- Herbert Hoover's Story on the Kaiping Mines: From Walter Liggett (1932), The Rise of Herbert Hoover (New York: H.K. Fly), p. 111 ff....
- 1901: Kaiping Mines: Memorandum of Agreement Between Chang Yen-Mao and Herbert Hoover
- 1903: The Pall Mall Gazette on the Kaiping Mines in 1903
- 1905: A Historical Document: The Kaiping Mines: The Times of London, March 2, 1905, p. 9
- Rose Wilder Lane (1920): The Making of Herbert Hoover (New York: Century) https://books.google.com/books?id=j5QEAAAAYAAJ
- William Holtz (1993): The Ghost in the Little House: A Life of Rose Wilder Lane (Columbia, MO: University of Missouri Press: 0826210155) http://books.google.com/isbn=0826210155
- Ellsworth Carlson (1971): The Kaiping mines, 1877-1912 (Cambridge: Harvard East Asian Research Center) https://books.google.com/books?id=CYbtAAAAMAAJ
- Peter Lee: Herbert Hoover: Made in China
- Peter Lee: China Matters: Last of the Muckrakers: An Appreciation of Walter Liggett
- Walter Liggett (1932): The Rise of Herbert Hoover https://books.google.com/books?id=xGcZjgEACAAJ
- Peter Lee: The Coolie Quagmire: Flogging, Sodomy, and Imperial Overreach on the Rand
- **John Hamill (1931): The Strange Career of Mr. Hoover Under Two Flags https://books.google.com/books?id=YlK_oAEACAAJ
- The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum: Rose Wilder Lane and Laura Ingalls Wilder: "Lane was commissioned to write The Making of Herbert Hoover by Charles K. Field, editor of Sunset (a West Coast literary magazine) and a personal friend of Herbert Hoover. At the time, Hoover was contemplating a run for President in 1920, and Field wanted to help.... Lane and Hoover continued for many years to correspond about topics of shared interest..."
#shouldread