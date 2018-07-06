...The likely winner Democrat Conor Lamb showed Democrats don't have to choose. He managed to do three things at once.... Consider, for example, Mt. Lebanon, an affluent and highly educated Pittsburgh suburb that is included in the 18th. Obama took 54% of the two-party vote there in 2012.... Clinton improved strongly on Obama's performance in Mt. Lebanon.... She got 64% of the two-party vote. On Tuesday, Conor Lamb got 72%.

Now consider Franklin Township in the rural Greene County, where the median family income is less than half what it is in Mt. Lebanon.... Recent Democratic presidential nominees have done poorly here. Obama got 34% of the two-party vote, and Clinton got just 28%. Conor Lamb managed 43% on Tuesday. That is, he did better than Clinton where Clinton did better than Obama, and better than Obama where Obama did better than Clinton....

This is just one election result, though it's in line with many other special-election results.... But it's one that should make Republicans feel bad about their odds in November — and one that should make Democrats reconsider how much they really need to fight among themselves about the future direction of the Democratic coalition...