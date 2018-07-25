Starting to be the right way to do this kind of work. But be careful! Active genes that code for melanin are strongly correlated with low educational attainment. Yet I do not believe that even the Charles Murrays and the Andrew Sullivans of the world believe that active melanin production in any way affects "brain-development... and neuron-to-neuron communication": James J. Lee, Robbee Wedow, about 105 others, and David Cesarini: Gene discovery and polygenic prediction from a genome-wide association study of educational attainment in 1.1 million individuals: "A large-scale genetic association analysis of educational attainment... 1.1 million individuals... 1,271 independent genome-wide-significant [Single nucleotide polymorphisms]...
...For the SNPs taken together, we found evidence of heterogeneous effects across environments. The SNPs implicate genes involved in brain-development processes and neuron-to-neuron communication. In a separate analysis of the X chromosome, we identify 10 independent genome-wide-significant SNPs and estimate a SNP heritability of around 0.3% in both men and women, consistent with partial dosage compensation. A joint (multi-phenotype) analysis of educational attainment and three related cognitive phenotypes generates polygenic scores that explain 11–13% of the variance in educational attainment and 7–10% of the variance in cognitive performance. This prediction accuracy substantially increases the utility of polygenic scores as tools in research...
#shouldread