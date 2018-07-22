Teasers for "Slouching Towards Utopia?: An Economic History of the Long 20th Century"

Current Versions of Chapters 1-3:
- DRAFT: My Grand Narrative
- DRAFT: Themes
- DRAFT: Making a Global Economy and Society, 1870-1914
Outtakes and Deleted Scenes:
- The Circa-1870 Disjunction Between Production and Distribution: A Possible Outtake from "Slouching Towards Utopia?: An Economic History of the Long 20th Century"
- Why Was the 20th Century Not Another Chinese Century?
- Imprisonment by Malthus and "Negative Liberty"
Notes Shoebox:
- Russia vs. Egypt; Stalin vs. Mehmet Ali
- Truth Sandwiches
- "Neoliberalism"
- Needed: A Better Karl Polanyi
- American Economic History: Slides for Wrap-Up Lecture...
- John Maynard Keynes: Trotsky on England
- Understanding Karl Marx
- Dan Davies: The Tribute that Vice Pays to Virtue
- We Know Little About the Origins of High Patriarchy and the Extinction of Most Y-Chromosome Lineages ca. 5000 Years Ago, But...
- More on the Kaiping Mines: Jonathan Spence's Asides, and Albert Feuerwerker's Review of Ellsworth Carlson
- The Woosung-Shanghai Railway of 1876
- Twenty-Eight Theses Toward Understanding the Economic Past and Future of Latin America: Daily Focus
#TCEH