Ten Years Ago on Grasping Reality: July 9, 2008

Real Fiscal Responsibility: And we are underway: Henry Aaron, Nancy Altman, Kenneth Apfel, James Blum, J. Bradford DeLong, Peter Diamond, Robert Greenstein, James Horney, Richard Kogan, Jack Lew, Marilyn Moon, Van Doorn Ooms, Uwe Reinhardt, Charles Schultze, Robert Solow, and Paul Van de Water: (1) agree that the nation faces large persistent budget deficits that ultimately risk significant damage to the economy, (2) concur that policymakers should begin now to make the tough choices needed to avert such deficits, (3) But the methods set forth in the Brookings/Heritage/Concord "Taking Back Our Fiscal Future" proposal strike us as misguided. Specifically: TBOFF subjects Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid to the threat of automatic cuts while giving a free pass to regressive open-ended tax-loophole and tax-break entitlements... thus departs from the "shared sacrifice" approach... does not focus adequate attention on... rising health care... attempts to restrain public health care spending growth without taking measures to alter the dynamics of the private health care markets... places a large share of the burden of adjustment on the poorer members of American society... relies on automatic cuts... [that] congress has never in the past been willing to actually let... take effect...

New Republic Death Spiral Watch: Outsourced to Dan Drezner: "Sweet Jesus, who let Alan Wolfe review economics books?... Lord knows one could use a lot of adjectives to characterize von Hayek and Friedman, and not all of them would be complementary. 'Marginal' and 'bizarre' are not ones that immediately come to mind.... Whoever assigns and edits Alan Wolfe at The New Republic should really be taken out to the back of the woodshed today." That would be Franklin Foer, Leon Wieseltier, and Marty Peretz.

Teh Rude Pundit: Republican Economists Say: "Please, Sir, May I Have Another?": The Rude Pundit addresses Gary Becker, James Buchanan, Robert Lucas, Robert Mundell, Vernon Smith, Martin Feldstein, Anne Krueger, John Taylor, Michael Boskin, Glenn Hubbard, Paul MacAvoy, Burton Malkiel, Paul McCracken, William Poole, Harvey Rosen, Beryl Sprinkel, John Taylor, Murray Weidenbaum, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, June O'Neill, James Miller, and Tim Muris).... "John McCain proposes a gas tax holiday and economists almost universally say it's a stupid idea.... McCain, being a reasonable man, chooses to mock the economists.... Now McCain has put forth a great and mighty economic plan.... And his campaign has released a letter from, well, who else? Economists who support it. Oodles of them. Guess they know a lot about economics, eh?..."

Ezra Klein on the Disloyalty of the Clinton Staffers: The performance of Penn, Ickes, Wolfson, and company in February--happily dishing dirt, blaming the others for the failure to wrap up the nomination on Super Tuesday, in the hope of getting brownie points with reporters--was the most staggering and astonishing act of political disloyalty I have yet seen...

July 08, 2018 at 03:53 PM in Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Cycle |

