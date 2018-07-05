Ten Years Ago on Grasping Reality: June 27-30, 2008

Surprisingly few people seem to remember that Reagan had ideological majorities in both houses of congress always—there were back then a bunch of people who voted with the Democrats to organize their house because they remembered that the Republicans had freed the slaves, but that was all they would vote with the Democrats for : Paul Krugman Misreads the Political Situation, I Think : Reagan had ideological majorities in both houses of congress throughout his presidency--remember the "boll weevils"? Clinton did not even have ideological majorities in his first two years. Yet Reagan's conservative achievements were remarkably limited: (1) A tilting of the tax code to redistribute income to the rich. And it was more than offset, IMHO at least, by his major liberal achievements: (1) To end the Cold War by trusting Gorbachev's good faith--in spite of everything the Republican foreign-policy establishment and the wingnut ideologues could throw in his path to try to stop them. (2) To cement the government's entitlement-spending role as provider of a mind-bobbling amount of primarily middle-class social insurance: Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid as we know them. And then there were Reagan's "achievements" that were simply stupidities...

Greg Ransom was the poster child for how training a knee-jerk right-winger in economics could produce someone whose only fit habitation was Beldlam : Attempted DeLong Smackdown Watch: Origins of Central Banking Edition : Greg's argument that attempts to avoid depression through government financial manipulation must necessarily fail was, to my knowledge, first made comprehensively by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels...

True then; true now : Capital and Its Complements : The hope was that... net capital outflows from the industrial core would finance much late twentieth and twenty-first century industrialization. But we all know the outcome.... The core–especially the United States–offers a form of protection for capital against unanticipated political disturbances.... Net international capital flows are going the wrong way. [But] there are still substantial gross capital flows outward from the world economy’s core to its periphery. And we can hope that these capital flows will carry with them the institutions and managerial expertise that have made the core so wealthy. Nevertheless, a dispassionate observer might point out that for someone with limited resources and opportunities for policy reform to keep betting double-or-nothing on neo-liberalism is a strategy that has a well-deserved name: “Gambler’s Ruin”.

Robin Givhan may well have provided the worst Hillary coverage ever : Heathers... : Robin Givhan.... "Hillary Clinton spoke... smiling that talk-show smile—the one that never wavers. She was dressed all in cobalt blue.... The only people who dress from head to toe in bright blue are more than likely telling you to put your seat tray in the upright and locked position. What would possess a woman seeking the highest office to dress in a manner that only Veruca Salt could love?..."

The American media has always been very bad at its proper job: Why Oh Why Can't We Have Better Republican Presidential Candidates?: Ezra Klein: "Alex directs me to this Fortune interview where McCain unsheathes a SuperSoaker of crazy..." The in-the-tank journalist who breathlessly reports that McCain "starts by deftly turning the economy into a national security issue - and why not?" is David Whitford, editor-at-large of Fortune. Remember that name. He is one of the answers to the question "why oh why can't we have a better press corps?": we can't because people like David Whitford work for the press.

True then; true now: Straws in the Wind and Lines in the Sand: A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and it seems pointless to work to strengthen the Democratic links of the chain of fiscal advice when the Republican links are not just weak but absent. Political advisers to future Democratic administrations may argue that the only way to tie the Republicans’ hands and keep them from launching another wealth-polarizing offensive is to widen the deficit enough that even they are scared of it. They might be right. The surplus-creating fiscal policies established by Robert Rubin and company in the Clinton administration would have been very good for America had the Clinton administration been followed by a normal successor. But what is the right fiscal policy for a future Democratic administration to follow when there is no guarantee that any Republican successors will ever be “normal” again? That’s a hard question, and I don’t know the answer...

The New York Times has never focused on competence in reporting: New York Times Death Spiral Watch (Liquidity Problem Edition): Andrew Ross Sorkin.... Here we have to stop the tape. It doesn't matter what your cash reserves are: if they are less than your callable short-term liabilities, you are vulnerable to developing a liquidity problem; and if your cash reserves at the start of a week are less than desired withdrawals during that week, then you have a liquidity problem. To say that "Bear Stearns did not have a liquidity problem" is simply wrong on so many levels...

Republicans lie. All the time. True then; true now: Impeach Antonin Scalia. Impeach Him Now: Hilzoy: "Silly me. Luckily, researchers at the Seton Hall Law Center for Policy and Research were paying closer attention. They tracked down the sources of Scalia's claim... a DoD press release.... [I]t says that 30 detainees have returned not to the battlefield, but to 'the fight'.... The Tipton Three were three British citizens.... After British intelligence cleared them... they were released. And after that, they participated in the movie The Road To Guantanamo. Apparently, this counts as "returning to the battlefield". And then there are the Uighurs.... Abu Bakker Qassim had published an op-ed in The New York Times. Adel Abdul Hakim had given an interview. These press statements were deemed hostile by the Department of Defense. Surely the Pentagon was joking? They weren't... giving hostile interviews constituted 'returning to the fight'...

True then; true now: Department of "Huh?" (Bear Stearns Edition): I do not know what is more unbelievable: (1) That somebody who takes over halfway through a quarter thinks that his "immediate priority" as CEO should be to make it so that the business shows a profit that very quarter. (2) That somebody who takes over halfway through a quarter thinks that he can make decisions as CEO that affect whether the business shows a profit that very quarter. (3) That somebody who takes over as CEO in the middle of a financial crisis thinks that it is constructive for him to send an immediate signal that driving a wedge between actual fundamentals and reported financial results is a good business to be in. (4) That any senior executive for any financial firm thinks that one-quarter financial results will materially impact market expectations of whether his organization is overleveraged--hence vulnerable to a liquidity problem. As of the start of 2008, it was common knowledge in the circles in which I travel that Bear Stearns was the weakest and would be the first to collapse if any Wall Street institutions were to collapse. But getting Bear Stearns into a position where it was less rather than more vulnerable than, say, Lehmann does not appear to have been something Schwartz thought was his job... Unbelievable.

Unemployment Benefit Extension Blogging; Why Does George W. Bush Hate John McCain?: A crass political post.... It seems to me likely that—whatever happens to the economy—George W. Bush has just produced four bad unemployment-rate headlines on the Saturdays August 2, September 6, and October 4.

A Remark on Friedman's "The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits": If workers, customers, and investors expect that the executives of the corporations they deal with will pursue social-responsibility objectives, where's the foul?

Impeach George W. Bush. Impeach Him Now: Tim F. of Balloon Juice: "Message to all of those rightwing net warriors who demanded over the years that I accept that THERE WAS A PLAN and the Rumsfeld/neocon warhawks are not a bunch of criminal incompetents: you were completely f---ing wrong. Give up. Let’s hear from patchouli-soaked hippies at the Army War College: 'The transition to a new campaign was not well thought out, planned for, and prepared for before it began,” write Wright and Reese, historians at the Army’s Combat Studies Institute at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. “Additionally, the assumptions about the nature of post-Saddam Iraq on which the transition was planned proved to be largely incorrect.” The results of those errors, they add, were that U.S. forces and their allies lacked an operational and strategic plan for success in Iraq, as well as the resources to carry out a plan.' The capsule summary is not entirely accurate in that Rumsfeld certainly did have a plan. He and the neocons planned to install a friendly strongman and leave. To guage just how stupid the war planners were, a useful question is who. Unless we had in mind a Saddam cousin or Muqtada Sadr, who wasn’t on our radar at the time, the only credible option would be a friendly exile. Aside from Ahmad Chalabi, how many of those can you name? It really was Chalabi or bust. We got bust.

Memory Errors...: This is bad. What I have thought for a long time--nigh on thirty years--was the theme from "The Magnificent Seven" is actually the theme from "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly."

William Greider's "The Education of David Stockman" Once Again: What is not readily available online... is Greider's introduction.... Most of the people defending Greider have not read Greider's introduction, which in my view at least provides interesting reading.

Taxing Income from Capital: Utilitarianism-Maoism-Waldmannism Edition: Waldmann presents a model in which (i) the holders of capital are all too rich with too high a level of consumption, hence (ii) you want to tilt their consumption profile so that their consumption declines as fast as possible, and (iii) the capital-output ratio is fixed--hence there are no productive inefficiencies. Thus the optimal government policy is to tax the capital income of the rich as much as possible until they become so poor that their consumption level hits the social optimum value, and use the resources raised to boost the consumption of the poor. It's a very nice intuition pump.