The very sharp Stefanie Stantcheva gets trapped into linguistic quicksand, and disappears into the mire. Her statement that "t’s good to be clear... whether you are making an efficiency argument about the reaction to taxes or expressing a social value judgment..." is totally incoherent: so-called "efficiency" arguments rest on a social value judgment—that the existing distribution of wealth corresponds to utility and deservingness. Whether the total of behavioral responses to balance-preserving fiscal interventions raise or reduce societal wealth holding the distribution of wealth constant hinges on who the Harberger triangles go to or come from. If the people they go to and come from do not have the same marginal utility of wealth, then "efficiency" can be inefficient.

And to claim the the current distribution of wealth corresponds to utility and deservingness ought to be a lie too big for anyone to swallow.

I think all these messes are potentially avoided by working in utility space rather than wealth space from teh get-go. But what do I know?

And, otherwise, it's great: Stefanie Stantcheva: "Optimal Capital Taxation in 7 Tweets: "Simplifying a lot, but here is the core logic...