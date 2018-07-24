Teddy Roosevelt: "We Have Traveled Far...": How to Look on Our Predecessors with Charity and Justice

Teddy Roosevelt:

There is nothing easier than to belittle the great men of the past by dwelling only on the points where they come short of the universally recognized standards of the present. .Men must be judged with reference to the age in which they dwell, and the work they have to do.... We have traveled far since [the Puritan's] day. That liberty of conscience which he demanded for himself, we now realize must be as freely accorded to others as it is resolutely insisted upon for ourselves.

The splendid qualities which he left to his children, we other Americans who are not of Puritan blood also claim as our heritage. You, sons of the Puritans; and we, who are descended from races whom the Puritans would have deemed alien—we are all Americans together. We all feel the same pride in the genesis, in the history, of our people; and therefore this shrine of Puritanism is one at which we all gather to pay homage, no matter from what country our ancestors sprang.

We have gained some things that the Puritan had not—we of this generation, we of the twentieth century, here in this great Republic; but we are also in danger of losing certain things which the Puritan had and which we can by no manner of means afford to lose.