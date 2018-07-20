« | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

Well, Our Three Bridge View from the Graduate Student Lounge Is Not at Its Best This Morning, Is It?

No subject brad delong gmail com Gmail

Well, our three bridge view from the Peixotto Graduate Student Lounge is not at its best this morning, is it?

That is a pity because the new first-year graduate students are arriving this morning...

This is what it is supposed to look like:

San francisco from berkeley Google Search

We here at Berkeley Economics are vastly underresourced relative to those institutions that we claim are our peer institutions. The interesting thing is that not only do we think we punch well above our weight, but so does the world as a whole:

Noah Smith (2015): Econ 101: Chicago? M.I.T.? Nope, Berkeley's on Top: "Which is the greatest university economics department of them all?...

...When I think of the economics department that has had the most influence on the profession in the past four decades, another candidate springs to mind: the University of California-Berkeley.... Researchers at Berkeley during the past four decades haven't just been prestigious and incisive, they have been different. Their research has taken economics in new directions, in terms of both methods and subject matter. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the Chicago School has been replaced in prominence and influence by what I like to call the Berkeley Reformation....

Berkeley boasts Dan McFadden, who almost singlehandedly invented random utility discrete choice models.... David Card, who revolutionized the field of empirical economics with his use of natural experiments.... Some of Berkeley's heavy hitters have since moved on, but their legacy remains. The chief example is George Akerlof, whose pioneering insights into the economics of asymmetric information revolutionized the discipline in the 1970s, alerting economists to a huge class of ways that markets could fail and break down. Another star who did most of his work at Berkeley (he recently moved to Harvard) is Matt Rabin, one of the leading lights of behavioral economics....

Berkeley has done something similar to what the old Chicago School did -- it has changed the entire game.... The Chicago School was Panglossian in its belief that markets work well; the Berkeley Reformation showed deep, fundamental reasons that they break down. The Chicago School described the world in terms of perfectly rational agents; the Berkeley Reformation added the complexity of flawed decision-making. In the 1980s and 1990s, it could rightly be said that Chicago had conquered the economics world. But in the 2010s, the profession has pointed in Berkeley's direction.

 

The smart Joachim Voth thinks that it is (mostly) a university-wide phenomenon—that it is true not just of econ, but of most (or many) departments on campus.

I will say that 13-story Evans Hall needs nine elevators, was designed for six, five were built, and it is a good day when four are running:

Joachim Voth: Teachings from Berkeley: "'It’s amazing' those were the words of a renowned Swedish economics professor as he toured UC Berkeley...

...On clear days, the sun-soaked campus offers spectacular views over San Francisco Bay all the way to the Golden Gate Bridge. The visitor was then led through Evans Hall, which houses the Department of Economics. It is an ugly, 60’s-era concrete bunker-like structure with linoleum floors, windows that do not shut properly, and elevators that have not worked right in years–on a good day, two out of four are running. Again, he utters the same comment: “It’s amazing.” His host is becoming suspicious.... Evans Hall is anything but amazing.... When asked to clarify just what he found so amazing, his response came quickly: “It’s amazing how much you’ve done here with so little.”

Berkeley... 40,000 registered students.... In physics, chemistry, math, IT and economics, it regularly ranks among the top five; nearly every other department is in the top ten worldwide. No less than 92 Nobel Prize winners have studied or worked here. The Times Higher Education Ranking puts Berkeley in the eighth spot among universities worldwide – above Yale and just below Princeton....

Berkeley spends about 4.1 billion dollars per year, or about 105,000 dollars per student... far more than the school receives in tuition and fees (about 13,000 per student from California, 40,000 from out-of-state and foreign students).... However... Stanford... spends over 250,000 per student.... Harvard, Princeton, Yale, and other major private universities in the US all boast more funds per student.... State-run Berkeley is particularly efficient in converting financial means into academic excellence....

What can Europe learn from this? The first lesson is clear: money is not everything. Those who shrug their shoulders at the massive endowments of Harvard and Stanford, saying it is not worth even trying to compete, are giving up too easily. Efficient spending can help tax funds go a lot farther than one might expect, giving public universities the chance to keep up without becoming symbols of inefficiency.... The second lesson is: there are clear limits to efficiency. Berkeley spends only 40% of Stanford’s per-student budget, but that still amounts to 105,000 per year. At the University of Zurich, well equipped by European standards, per-student spending totals around CHF 32,000, while the University of Bonn lays out just €17,000...

July 20, 2018 at 08:40 AM in Berkeley, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

The Most-Recent Thirty

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |