J. Bradford Delong is Professor of Economics and Chief Economist of the Blum Center for Developing Economies at the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a weblogger for the Washington Center for Equitable Growth and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. From 1993 to 1995 he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the United States Department of the Treasury. Right now he is best known for:
according to the internet: "Are We Approaching Peak Human?" (an interview) https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723a, "Concrete Economics: The Hamilton Approach to Economic Growth and Policy" (a book) https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723b, and "Cornucopia: The Pace of Economic Growth in the 20th Century" (an article) https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723c;
according to google scholar: "Fiscal Policy in a Depressed Economy" https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723d, "Did J. P. Morgan's Men Add Value?: An Economist's Perspective on Financial Capitalism" https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723e, and "The 'New Economy': Background, Historical Perspective, Questions, and Speculations" https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723f (all articles); and
according to himself ought to be best known for: "The Marshall Plan: History's Most Successful Structural Adjustment Program" https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723g, "Noise Trader Risk in Financial Markets" https://tinyurl.com/dl2018072h, and "America's Peacetime Inflation: The 1970s" https://tinyurl.com/dl20180723i (all articles).
Is this ⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎ it? What would be better?