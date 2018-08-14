« | Main | Should Kansas's (and Missouri's) Future Be "a Lot More Like Texas"?: Hoisted from the Archives »

Am I the only one who remembers journamalist Erica Grieder's carrying water for Texas Governor Greg Abbott's tinfoil hat fear of Operation Jade Helm?: "Greg Abbott’s announcement... that he would direct the Texas State Guard to monitor Operation Jade Helm... has been widely derided as political pandering, stoking paranoia, wasting state resources, and making Texas look silly. Way harsh, guys..." Bending over backward to claim tinfoil hat behavior is not tinfoil hat behavior is never "balance", guys: Cassandra Pollock and Alex Samuels: Hysteria Over Jade Helm Exercise in Texas Was Fueled by Russians, Former CIA Director Says: "Gov. Greg Abbott's decision in 2015 to ask the Texas State Guard to monitor a federal military exercise.... A former CIA director said Wednesday that the move emboldened Russians to next target elections...

...Hysteria in Texas over a 2015 U.S. military training exercise called Jade Helm was fueled by Russians wanting to dominate “the information space,” and that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to send the Texas State Guard to monitor the operation gave them proof of the power of such misinformation campaigns. Michael Hayden, speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe podcast, chalked up peoples’ fear over Jade Helm 15 to “Russian bots and the American alt-right media [that] convinced many Texans [Jade Helm] was an Obama plan to round up political dissidents.” Abbott ordered the State Guard to monitor the federal exercise soon after news broke of the operation. Hayden said that move gave Russians the go-ahead to continue—and possibly expand—their efforts to spread fear:

At that point, I’m figuring the Russians are saying, ‘We can go big time’. At that point, I think they made the decision, ‘We’re going to play in the electoral process’...

August 14, 2018

  180.8 million people are represented by the 49 senators who caucus with the Democrats.
  141.7 million people are represented by the 52 51 senators who caucus with the Republicans.
  65.9 million people voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tim Kaine to be their president and vice president
  63.0 million people voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to be their president and vice president.

