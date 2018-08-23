Brent Simmons: I’m a Goddamn Social Media Professional: "I’ve joined Mastodon, and I find myself constantly confused.... The apps I’ve tried (including the web app) are difficult to use and/or don’t do the things I want them to do, or do them confusingly...
...Please steal the best solutions from Tweetbot and Twitterrific! I don’t ever care about the firehose timelines.... Support for multiple accounts is a must.... Goddamn social media pros like me sit in front of a Mac all day, because it’s the best way to be super-efficient.... On the Mac, support for multiple accounts also means multiple windows so I can have different windows for my various accounts. (This is how I use Twitterrific on my Mac.) The most important thing is to be able to participate in conversations. It should be easy to read a thread and reply. (See Twitterrific and Tweetbot.) I want a tab for my mentions. I also want mentions in the main timeline.... I don‘t care about trends. At all. Ever. The thing I care about is people talking about my things or things that interest me. Trends could (and should, really) just go away. Searching, on the other hand, is critical, and I need to set up persistent searches for my things and things that interest me. iOS apps should support Dynamic Type or at least provide a way to change the font size....
