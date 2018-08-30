« | Main | »

Charlie Stross: Dread of Heinleinism: "over on his other blog, noted SF critic James Nicoll asked, 'I wonder if there's an essay on why discovering a writer of a certain age is setting out to write a Heinlein-style book fills me with dread'. What follows is my attempt at answering his question...

...Heinlein, when he wasn't cranking out 50K word short tie-in novels for the Boy Scouts of America, was actually trying to write about topics for which he (as a straight white male Californian who grew up from 1907-1930) had no developed vocabulary because such things simply weren't talked about in Polite Society. Unlike most of his peers, he at least tried to look outside the box he grew up in. (A naturist and member of the Free Love movement in the 1920s, he hung out with Thelemites back when they were beyond the pale, and was considered too politically subversive to be called up for active duty in the US Navy during WW2.) But when he tried to look too far outside his zone of enculturation, Heinlein often got things horribly wrong... Podkayne of Mars... Farnham's Freehold. But at least he was trying to engage, unlike many of his contemporaries.... And sometimes he nailed his targets: The Moon is a Harsh Mistress as an attack on colonialism, for example (alas, it has mostly been claimed by the libertarian right), Starship Troopers with its slyly embedded messages that racial integration is the future and women are allowed to be starship captains (think how subversive this was in the mid-to-late 1950s when he was writing it).... Heinlein's boomer fans rarely seemed to notice that Heinlein was all about the inadmissible thought experiment, so their homages frequently came out as flat whitebread 1950s adventure yarns with blunt edges and not even the remotest whiff of edgy introspection, of consideration of the possibility that in the future things might be different (even if Heinlein's version of diversity ultimately faltered and fell short)...

#shouldread
#sciencefiction

August 30, 2018 at 09:22 PM in Noted Items, Science Fiction, Weblogs |

