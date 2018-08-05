« Homer's Odyssey Blogging: "Like Little Birds... They Writhed with Their Feet... But for No Long While..." | Main

Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

  1. Simon Wren-Lewis: Brexit Endgame: second stage (which is unlikely to end with no deal): "A No Deal Brexit. It was inevitable that the EU would use this as a threat-that is the whole point of the A50 process...

  2. Dave Roberts: American white people really hate being called “white people”: "They want their America, the America where white dominance is so ubiquitous as to be unremarkable, back. They keep saying so.... Being judged and asked to justify itself, as so many subaltern groups are judged and asked to justify themselves, feels like an insult. If you doubt that, go read this Twitter thread."

  3. Andrew Reeves: "A really, really good sign that someone has read neither Thucydides, Tacitus, Homer, nor Plato is when that person talks about how Greek and Roman literature teach us about the Greatness of the West...

  4. What was really existing socialism, comrade? This was really existing socialism: Yen Ho: Our Handling of 'The Great Wind': "In the tasks of editing and publishing the poem, we were in error...

  5. Emily R.C. Wilson: "After one of my recent 'Conversation' interviews (in Sydney), someone asked me if the hanging of the slave women in the Odyssey is 'right'...

  6. Robin Wigglesworth: Flat yield curve sends a grim message for investors in 2019: "investors are now starting quietly to fret that the US central bank may be on the brink of making a mistake, tightening monetary policy too aggressively in the face of a vulnerable global economy and still-quiescent inflationary forces. The Fed might get away with two hikes this year, but markets should worry about what might come in 2019..."

  7. Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Cognitive Science, Behavioral Economics, and Finance: "There are two separate questions. One is "are markets efficient?", which means there always is no winning arbitrage strategy. The other is "is there an arbitrage strategy which will always work?"...

  8. Michael D. Bordo: An Historical Perspective on the Quest for Financial Stability and the Monetary Policy Regime: "From 1880 to the present... the incidence, costs, and determinants of financial crises... combined with narratives..

Some Fairly-Recent Links:

  1. Richard Hartley: Bewick Moreing in Western Australian Gold Mining 1897-1904: Management Policies & Goldfields Responses
  2. Ellis Wayne Hawley: Herbert Hoover As Secretary of Commerce: Studies in New Era Thought and Practice
  3. Lawrence Goodwyn (1978): The Populist Moment: A Short History of the Agrarian Revolt in America (New York: Oxford University Press: 0195024168) //books.google.com/books/?isbn=0195024168
  4. The Survival of Noise Traders in Financial Markets
  5. The 'new economy': Background, historical perspective, questions, and speculations - ProQuest: J Bradford DeLong; Summers, Lawrence H. Economic Review - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; Kansas City Vol. 86, Iss. 4,  (Fourth Quarter 2001): 29-59...
  6. (2013-04-01): Shrugging off Atlas: Exactly how did once-respectable conservative economists get swept up in moocher class mania?...
  7. (1997-01-01): America's Peacetime Inflation: The 1970s
  8. (1990-08-01): Noise Trader Risk in Financial Markets
  9. (1991-11-01): The Marshall Plan: History's Most Successful Structural Adjustment Program
  10. (20217-02-02): Trading in Trump’s Lies: The loss of US manufacturing employment over the past three decades is undoubtedly a significant problem; but anyone who blames this trend on “bad” trade deals is playing the fool. NAFTA, for example, accounts for only a vanishingly small share of the decline...
  11. (2007-09-01): Who Benefited From North American Slavery?
  12. Iain Marlow and Vrishti Beniwal: Biggest Mobile-Phone Plant Masks Modi's ‘Make in India’ Struggle: "India’s prime minister has promoted domestic manufacturing/But new investments are down, while stalled projects rise..."

Wall of Shame:

  1. Morgan Gstalter: McConnell: Midterms could be 'a Category 3, 4 or 5' storm for GOP: "'We know the wind is going to be in our face. We don’t know whether it’s going to be a Category 3, 4 or 5'...

  2. Matthew Yglesias: "The highbrow intellectual leaders of the modern conservative movement explicitly conceptualized it as a white nationalist undertaking. Trump is true to this legacy and his intra-movement critics are the innovators...

  3. Eight years of Governor Sam Brownback has seen Kansas lose 8% of its jobs relative to the national average. Now Kansas is Ground Zero for Trump's trade war. Joshua Green: Chinese Sorghum Tariffs Will Hit Hard in Trump-friendly Kansas: "Trump’s Trade War Hits Another Red State: What’s the matter with Kansas? It’ll be hardest hit by new Chinese tariffs...

  4. Will Wilkinson: The DACA and immigration debates are about whether Latinos are “real Americans”: "Challenging the idea that Latino Americans can be truly American undercuts the very idea of America...

  5. Just when you think the mainstream media could not sink any lower into misogyny and stupidity, it's the Atlantic Monthly!: Scott Lemieux: Are you provoked yet?: "Both James Bennet and Fred Hiatt have been asked to hold David Bradley’s beer...

  6. Ezra Klein: @ezraklein on Twitter: "I don’t know what the [New York] Times should’ve done with Thrush. But I watched the efforts to plant oppo and smear @lkmcgann in the aftermath of her reporting. Anyone who thinks coming forward with these experiences is easy, even now, is wrong. I am beyond proud to be her colleague..."

  7. Yes, this is as bad a violation of academic standards as it looks: Henry Farrell: The public choice of public choice: "Now this... 'financial ties to the Charles Koch Foundation... [but] George Mason University has cited its academic independence.

  8. The Brexiters never had a plan for what they would do if they won the referendum. And they still do not have a plan. I do not see a road other than "transitional" arrangements that keep things as they are without the UK having any voice in Brussels—"transitional" arrangements that will keep getting indefinitely extended: Robert Hutton: Stuck In the Middle: These Are Theresa May's Four Brexit Options: "Her inner Brexit Cabinet has rejected her proposed customs relationship with the European Union...

  9. Gabrielle Coppola: Trump’s TPP Pullout May Have Cost Missouri Its Harley Factory: "Harley-Davidson Inc.’s chief executive officer said he may have kept a plant open in Missouri if the U.S. had stayed in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the free-trade agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew from last year...

  10. WTF happened to Brendan Nyhan? The braineater has eaten his brain: Josh Marshall: "There are several problems with this logic.: The first is that you are applying jury trial standards to what are political questions. You are also applying statutory standards where they do not exist. As a factual matter the obstruction question is not in doubt...

August 05, 2018

