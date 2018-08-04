« Some of My Less Polite Thoughts from Aspen | Main | »

(Early) Monday Smackdown: New York Magazine Has a Huge Quality Control Problem with Andrew Sullivan. It Needs to Fix It...

Clowns (ICP)

Quo usque tandem abutere, Newyorkmagina, patientia nostra? Quam diu etiam furor iste tuus nos1 eludet? Quem ad finem sese effrenata iactabit audacia?Andrew Sullivan (2014-12-22): Excuse Me, Mr Coates: "Dish readers know how comfortable I found myself in that liberal tradition...

...Airing taboo stuff and examining and critiquing it has been a running feature of this blog from its beginnings. It is an axiom of mine that anything can be examined and debated – and that the role of journalism is not to police the culture but to engage in it forthrightly and honestly. Again: I respect those who believe the role of a magazine is to bless certain opinions and to stigmatize others, to indicate what is a socially acceptable opinion and what is not. It’s just not the way I have ever rolled on anything. So I responded to the race and IQ controversy exactly as I would any other: put it all on the table and let the facts and arguments take us where they may. In fact, I couldn’t understand why those who loathed the book didn’t leap at the chance to debunk it. If it were so transparently dreck, why not go in for the kill?...

Sarah Jeong (2014-12-23): "G O T T A H E A R B O T H S I D E S" —Andrew Sullivan"

Sarah Jeong (2014-12-23): "Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins?"

Sarah Jeong (2014-12-23): "Let's hear both sides!"

Andrew Sullivan (2018-08-03): When Racism Is Fit to Print: "You could describe an entire race as subhuman: 'Are white people genetically disposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins'...

...Another indicator that these statements might be racist comes from replacing the word “white” with any other racial group.... Imagine someone tweeting that Jews were only “fit to live underground like groveling goblins”.... But the alternative view—that of today’s political left—is that Jeong definitionally cannot be racist, because she’s both a woman and a racial minority. Racism against whites, in this neo-Marxist view, just “isn’t a thing”—just as misandry literally cannot exist at all.... Jeong, by virtue of being an Asian woman, is one of the elect, incapable of the sin of racism or group prejudice. All she is doing is resisting whiteness and maleness, which indeed require resistance every second of the day. That’s why Jeong hasn’t apologized to the white people she denigrated or conceded that her tweets were racist. Nor has she taken responsibility for them... 

#shouldread
#mondaysmackdown
#moralresponsibility

