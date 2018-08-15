Seattle is pursuing (a version of) social democracy in one metropolitan area. In the 2010s we learned from some of our laboratories of democracy (cough, Kansas, Wisconsin) what really not to do. Will Seattle provide a model for what we should do?: Hilary Wething: Seattle: Paid Sick Leave And Workers’ Earnings Dynamics: "Utilize administrative data from Washington state to study the impact of Seattle’s paid sick time ordinance on...
...How has the ordinance impacted earnings, hours, employment levels, and earnings volatility of workers covered by the new paid sick time law?... What share of worker volatility is due to within-job volatility... versus between-job volatility... as a result of the paid sick time ordinance?... do the above effects vary?...
Add[ing] to what we know about... mandated employer-provided paid sick leave, including... whether employer-mandated paid sick leave has employment effects and on whom.... the mechanism... impacting employment outcomes... how this might impact worker well-being and firm productivity...
