F--- you, @jack. Use Twitter if and only if you find it useful. But everyone is now under a moral obligation to diminish its profits and hasten its obsolescence: Steve Randy Waldman: "F--- @twitter for killing their third-party clients: " for the second time. I wish it were credible for me to say I’m leaving the platform. It’s not credible. Twitter has market power, I will use the platform, but increasingly I wish the company ill...
...Casey Newton: Damn. This is basically the end of Tweetbot (and other third-party apps) as we know them…
Kat Tenbarge: Third Party Twitter App 'Tweetbot' Found Dead After Its Version 4.9 Update: "Tweetbot, 7, of Tapbots LLC, died August 15, 2018, on its Version 4.9 update on the App Store...
...It was born on April 14, 2015 for iPhone users, the child of Texas-based iOS developer Paul Haddad and designer Mark Jardine. It is the oldest of two siblings, Pastebot and Calcbot. Intended for Apple platforms, Tweetbot was a third party client application with features like multiple account switching, in-timeline viewing of images, YouTube video thumbnails, and push notifications, and temporary muting of certain users and topics within the timeline view. Best known as “a Twitter client with personality,” Tweetbot’s latest iteration, Version 4, synced a user’s timeline across an iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It provided a column view for the iPhone 6+ and iPad, where rotated screens could be split into lists, search results, mentions, statistics, or an activity stream. A night mode was available. The 4.9 update indicated that, on August 16, Twitter would disable “parts of their public interface” that Tweetbot relied on for its features. Without alternatives offered, Tweetbot passed on surrounded by loved ones. The timeline streaming on wifi and notifications for likes, retweets, follows, and quotes became disabled, along with delayed push notifications for Twitter mentions and direct messages, removed “Activity” and “Stats” tabs, along with the Watch app....
Tweetbot is survived by TweetDeck, Buffer, and, insanely, Alex Jones’ Twitter account. A service will be held on the social media platform that ensured its birth, and, ultimately, its demise. Sarcastic tweets and pointed insults @jack are welcome. In lieu of keyboard smashing, donations may be made in the form of account deactivation...
#shouldread