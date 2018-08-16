How Likely Are the Great Plains Between the Rocky Foothills and the Missouri to Dry Up and Blow Away?

This is from Dodge City to Wichita, and from the western boundary of Oklahoma to Norman. And the Ogallala Aquifer is going. In the nest two generations—save for he oil patches—it now looks as though the Trans-Missouri plains between the Rocky Mountain foothills and the Missouri River are likely to dry up and blow away...: Comment of the Day: Graydon: Should Kansas's (and Missouri's) Future Be "a Lot More Like Texas"?:: "The Hundredth Meridian of descriptive meteorology has moved about 140 miles east since 1950. It looks more and more like we're getting a switch from tropical-temperate-arctic to tropical-not-tropical, and that the air circulation stops being east-west in reliable bands. This does allow us to explain the deserts of the Oligocene but it does nothing good for agriculture..."
Wikipedia: 100th Meridian West: "The meridian roughly marks the western boundary of the normal reach of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico...
...and the approximate boundary (although some areas do push the boundary slightly farther east) between the semi-arid climate to the west and the humid continental (north of about 37°N) and humid subtropical (south of about 37°N) climates to the east. The type of agriculture west of the meridian typically relies heavily on irrigation. Historically the meridian has often been taken as a rough boundary between the eastern and western United States. White settlement, spreading westward after the American Civil War, settled the area around this meridian during the 1870s...
