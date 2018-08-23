Hysteresis: Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads

The empirical studies are finding more and more hysteresis—more hysteresis in the sense of a persistent downward shadow cast by a recession than I would have believed likely. I keep hunting for something wrong with these studies. But there are too many of them. And they all—at least all those published that cross my desk—point in the same direction: Karl Walentin and Andreas Westermark: Stabilising the real economy increases average output: "DeLong and Summers (1989)... argue that (demand) stabilisation policies can affect the mean level of output and unemployment...
As Chief Acolyte of the "hysteresis view", I must protest! The "hysteresis view" has proved correct: Benoît Cœuré: Scars that never were?: Potential output and slack after the crisis: "To be clear... I do believe that deep recessions can have effects on the supply capacity of the economy that may take some time to unwind...
We are not yet at maximum feasible employment: Jared Bernstein: Employment Breakeven Levels: They’re higher than most of us thought: "We know neither the natural rate of unemployment nor the potential level of GDP...
Nick Bunker: JOLTS Day Graphs: February 2018 Report Edition: "The quits rate continues to hold steady at 2.2 percent. The rate has been 2.2 percent on average for the past 3 months as well as the past year..
Nick Bunker: "What does this tell us?: ".@de1ong asked so here it is: the Beveridge Curve with the prime employment rate instead of U3...
Josh Bivens: The fuzzy line between “unemployed” and “not in the labor force” and what it means for job creation strategies and the Federal Reserve: "Jobless people are classified into... either unemployed or not in the labor force...
Nick Bunker: JOLTS and the Beveridge Curve
Valerie Cerra and Sweta C. Saxena: The Economic Scars of Crises and Recessions: "According to the traditional business cycle view... our new study casts doubt on this traditional view and shows that all types of recessions...
Simon Wren-Lewis: mainly macro: The Output Gap is no longer a sufficient statistic for inflationary pressure: "From 1955 to 2007 prosperity grew at an average rate of almost two and a quarter percent each year...
Nick Bunker: Just how tight is the U.S. labor market?: "Spoiler: There’s room for the job market to improve...
Katharine G. Abraham and Melissa S. Kearney: Explaining the Decline in the U.S. Employment-to-Population Ratio: A Review of the Evidence: "Within-age-group declines in employment among young and prime age adults have been at least as important...
Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “A jolt in the markets” edition: "This week marks the 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s signing the Family and Medical Leave Act into law...
Danny Yagan: EMPLOYMENT HYSTERESIS FROM THE GREAT RECESSION: "This paper uses U.S. local areas as a laboratory to test whether the Great Recession depressed 2015 employment...