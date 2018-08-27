Noah Feldman: Southern District of New York Will Tear Into Trump Organization: "This isn’t over. In the span of one week, we learned that the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York had both secured a guilty plea from Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen and offered an immunity deal to the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg...
...Current Department of Justice guidelines say a sitting president can’t be indicted. But they don’t say anything about indicting the president’s business. And the U.S. Supreme Court in the Paula Jones case held that the president may be subject to a civil suit, so any civil proceedings against Trump’s businesses are also within bounds. The Southern District has a civil office, too. It remains to be seen how far the Southern District will go. But its opening salvo—Cohen’s statement against the president—already went further than any part of the Justice Department has gone since Richard Nixon’s administration. When it comes to taking on the president, the Southern District has already shown that it’s not afraid...
