Note to Self: The Song of Everlasting Sorrow and Historical Patriarchy: I was reading, as one does—I do not remember why I was reading this, however—an English translation_ of poet, landlord, scholar, bureaucrat, drunkard Bai Juyi's Song of Everlasting Sorrow. And I was struck by four short lines:
The overturning of the natural order as a consequence of the love of Emperor Xuanzong for Lady Yang Guifei was so great that all cross the empire parents wished for girl- rather than boy-children...
This struck me as having obvious bearing on my ["Historical Patriarchy"][] lecture...
For reading about Lady Yang Guifei, Emperor Xuanzong, An Lushan, and Yang Guozhong, the best thing I have ever read is, not surprisingly: Guy Gavriel Kay (2010): Under Heaven https://books.google.com/books?isbn=110118700X
TO lern more, start with your friend and mine Wikipedia:
- Tang dynasty
- Emperor Xuanzong of Tang
- Yang Guifei
- An Lushan
- An Lushan Rebellion
- Bai Juyi
- Chang Hen Ge: 長恨歌: The Song of Everlasting Sorrow...
- Yang Guozhong