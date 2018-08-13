« Economics Gone Right: Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads | Main | »

What Is the Proper Role of Weblogs in the 2020s?: I Asked My Readers, and They Have Said...

School of Athens

Comments of the Day:

Ezra Klein... was reminiscing about the early days of blogging and how that compares to the new, more popular formats, like Twitter. He made a good case. Twitter is more about talking to those who already agree with you and you really don't expect the person you're "responding" to in your tweets to engage with you. Blogs were often (though hardly always) intended to substantively engage with people you disagree with with the intention, or at least the hope, that that person will actually take what you say seriously and respond in a serious, substantive manner.... I do miss that meatier aspect of blogs, even if they didn't necessarily lead to energetic dialogues between people of differing viewpoints. At least they offered more of a possibility of that happening. So what I would suggest is: use the blog to create energetic dialogues between people of differing viewpoints. It could be used for, oh how could I describe it, maybe "Socratic" dialogues, but between real people even if they're not as witty as the pseudo-Greeks who occasionally pop up on "Grasping Reality".... And that's my what is old is new again idea!

The role of weblogs in the 2020's will ideally be: -to be independent; -to bring one's own expertise to bear on both the matters of the day, and what one's own thinking has deemed important regardless of how popular the subject; -to bring one's readers' attention to the words of others, which seem important to you; -to persist and be brave. We are in "interesting times" which show every sign of growing ever more "interesting" (in the sense of the Chinese curse). All of these qualities and more will be needed. In my opinion you do an amazing job of all the above.

With [respect to]... 2021-2, though not beyond.... Democrats have one realistic chance to save the country in the next generation.... The inherent bias in the Senate and the EC make it very difficult for the Dems to win the presidency and both Houses of Congress for more than 2 years at a time. The demographic projections make the Senate more and more of a stretch as we get closer to, say, 2040. That means that IF (it's a big if) the Dems succeed in 2020, they will have to accomplish perhaps more than any Congress in history in order to (a) preserve a democratic system; (b) fix the structural problems in the economy such as wealth distribution, SS, and healthcare, including Medicare; and (c) do what can be done at this late date to ameliorate global warming. Legal blogs are already discussing what can/should be done for (a). What economists need to do is outline the basic ideas for (b) and (c) now, and over the next 2 years begin to develop actual bills for presentation to Congress in January 2021. Your blog seems like a good space to begin the process...

The pressing problem... is in finding a solution to the trust problem. How do we trust the sources of information that we consume? People with expertise in an area have all experienced the Murray-Gellman Amnesia effect. Large numbers of people have never experienced this and thus do not understand the need to question what they read/listen too. At present the only place one can really get to the truth of the matter, so to speak, is by reading blogs of knowledgeable people. The role of trusted blogs in the future will be as a check on government/corporate/powerful interest group propaganda. I wish Apple News would be Apple Blogs.... Read what experts have to say about a topic who are from the given field.... In the era of advertainment and stealth ‘news’ stories that are really press releases we should abandon the association between news and accuracy. I don’t know how one will be able to monetize this. I don’t know how to get people to realize that the Murray-Gellman Amnesia effect is real or how to solve the trust problem. With the rise of Facebook, Google, and Twitter the swaying of public opinion on a grand (global?) level is easy. People are easy to manipulate. Without trusted information being readily available we might as well abandon democracy and institute a governing AI...

Since the Daily Illuminator launched in 1994, the blog has been a website which: - is focused on publishing short essays; - can be moved to a new host or domain as needed; - is as visible to search engines as the blogger wants it to be; - is skilling not deskilling (learning basic HTML, CSS, and how to get a host and a domain name is useful for anything you want to do on the Internet, mastering the platform of the week just lets you use that platform until they change the interface); - is not prestigious, but can be influential...

Focus on the future, particularly the economic impacts of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, etc.... You show yourself as sympathetic to Hayek's criticism of central planning as lacking the analytic and informational firepower to manage an economy as well as distributed decision making (somewhat glibly equated with capitalism.) Surely it has occurred to you that this criticism may have been accurate in the first half of the 20th century, but not necessarily forever. A new era is obviously coming on fast.... The question is going to be, who will this new technological/economic/political system benefit? Will it be society as a whole? Or will we turn out to suffer some kind of dystopian arrangement for the benefit of the few? What principles should guide people in setting up and regulating such a system to steer things towards the utopian and away from the dystopian? I see very little genuinely insightful discussion of these issues—and hardly any discussion of them among economists. This is an area in which I believe you could make a serious contribution...

#blogs
#publicsphere
#internet
#commentsoftheday

August 13, 2018 at 06:16 PM in Information: Internet, Science: Cognitive, Weblogs |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

Representation

  • 180.8 million people are represented by the 49 senators who caucus with the Democrats.
  • 141.7 million people are represented by the 52 51 senators who caucus with the Republicans.
  • 65.9 million people voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tim Kaine to be their president and vice president
  • 63.0 million people voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to be their president and vice president.

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

The Most-Recent Thirty

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |