I missed this!: Ed Cara: Fed-Up Hospitals Are Starting Their Own Drug Company so They Can Lower Generic Drug Prices: "A coalition of U.S. hospitals... is going to start its own drug company to compete with big pharma...
...“This is a shot across the bow of the bad guys,” Dr. Marc Harrison, the chief executive of Intermountain Healthcare, the Utah-based nonprofit hospital chain that is leading the initiative, told the New York Times. “We are not going to lay down. We are going to go ahead and try and fix it.”... he other chains involved are Ascension (the largest Catholic hospital system), SSM Health, and Trinity Health, which collectively represent more than 300 hospitals around the country. But the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is also acting as an consultant, along with a long list of outside researchers and drug policy experts. Already, Axios reports, other hospitals have reached out to Intermountain Healthcare expressing their interest in joining the coalition...
