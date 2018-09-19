Yet another nail in the coffin of the idea that watching the lecture in-person can be made optional and education improved: Martin R. Edwards and Michael E. Clinton: A study exploring the impact of lecture capture availability and lecture capture usage on student attendance and attainment: "Lecture capture is widely used within higher education as a means of recording lecture material for online student viewing...
...However, there is some uncertainty around whether this is a uniformly positive development for students. The current study examines the impact of lecture capture introduction and usage in a compulsory second year research methods module in a undergraduate BSc degree. Data collected from a matched cohort before (N = 161) and after (N = 160) lecture capture introduction showed that attendance substantially dropped in three matched lectures after capture became available. Attendance, which predicts higher attainment (controlling for students’ previous grade and gender), mediates a negative relationship between lecture capture availability and attainment. Lecture capture viewing shows no significant relationship with attainment whilst factoring in lecture attendance; capture viewing also fails to compensate for the impact that low attendance has on attainment. Thus, the net effect of lecture capture introduction on the cohort is generally negative; the study serves as a useful example (that can be communicated students) of the pitfalls of an over-reliance on lecture capture as a replacement for lecture attendance....
#shouldread