Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

Jerome H. Powell: Monetary Policy in a Changing Economy: "Analysts talk about... u* (pronounced "u star") is the natural rate of unemployment, r* ("r star") is the neutral real rate of interest, and π* ("pi star") is the inflation objective. According to the conventional thinking, policymakers should navigate by these stars...

Josh Marshall: Whelan Nutbar Twitter Thread Preserved for Posterity: "We still have more questions than answers about Ed Whelan’s bizarre twitter thread that accused another Kavanaugh classmate of attacking Prof. Blasey Ford and roiled the already embattled nomination. So for those who didn’t see or would like to read through it again for clues to what happened, here’s the whole thing...

Michael R. Strain: The Economics and Emotions Behind Slow Wage Growth: "why does wage growth continue to be so tepid? As unemployment falls and the number of open jobs increases, businesses should have to increase pay in order to attract increasingly scarce available workers as well as retain the employees they have...

GDP has its place in our national public-sphere conversation because a new number is released roughly once a month—each quarter of the year has its own GDP number, and the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis releases "advance", "second", and "third" estimates for each quarter, and then there are benchmarking revisions. To attain an equal place in public-sphere consciousness, the distributional national accounts component would have to appear also once a month. And it is not clear to me how to do that: Equitable Growth: Measuring U.S. economic growth: "The measurement of GDP has fostered a national fixation on 'growing the pie' that ignores how growth is distributed...

Binyamin Applebaum: Economics as a Professional Vocation: "I am not sure there is a defensible case for the discipline of macroeconomics if they can’t at least agree on the ground rules for evaluating tax policy...

Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: Wage Growth Should Be Much Stronger by Now Given Low Jobless Rates: "There's a simple way to tell the US job market is not as strong as it appears.... 'The definition of full employment is low- and moderate-wage workers actually get raises," said Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute. 'We are not at full employment yet'...

Sara Boboltz and Emily Peck: Yale Students To Prof Who Denies Coaching Kavanaugh Clerks: You're Lying: "Yale Law School professor Amy Chua strongly denied that she told students that Brett Kavanaugh, now a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, liked his female law clerks to have a certain feminine appearance, in a statement emailed to the Yale Law community on Saturday...

Wigner has many friends, and they can disagree: Lidia del Rio: Journal club: Frauchiger-Renner no-go theorem for single-world interpretations of quantum theory: "In this talk I will go over the recent paper by Daniela Frauchiger and Renato Renner, "Single-world interpretations of quantum theory cannot be self-consistent" (arXiv:1604.07422)...

Rob Johnson and George Soros: A Better Bailout Was Possible: "A critical opportunity was missed when the burden of post-crisis adjustment was tilted heavily in favor of creditors relative to debtors.... When President Barack Obama’s administration arrived, one of us (Soros) repeatedly appealed to Summers... [for] equity injection into fragile financial institutions and... writ[ing] down mortgages to a realistic market value.... Summers objected that ... such a policy reeked of socialism and America is not a socialist country...

Duncan Black: Who Talks Like This: "I have some opinions about elite law-and The Law as a "scholarly" endeavor-which I might share sometime after a few lines of coke (joke), but something which drives me nuts is how they all talk about each other in terms of 'giant intellects' and 'intellectual prowess' and 'my friend, the jurist, has always impressed me with his deep intellect'...

Paul Krugman: The Careerism and De Facto Soft Corruption of the Center_: "given Kavanaugh's record (sexual assault aside) and the Whelan stunt it's now clear that the right-wing judicial establishment is full of charlatans and cranks.... What's different is how respectfully the judicial crazies have been treated by the non-right-wing legal establishment...

Women of Yale: Open Letter from Women of Yale in Support of Deborah Ramirez: "We stand behind Deborah Ramirez, Yale ’87, and with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. These two women have come forward with grave allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a Yale graduate...