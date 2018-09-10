Alexandra Erin: Fear, and Fear of Witches: "There's fear, and then there's fear of witches...
...Fear is what motivates you to act in self-preservation. Not always wisely or efficiently. That is it is purpose. Fear of witches is different. The human brain is not a rational organism so much as it is a rationalizing one. It does what it wants, mostly—we do what we want—and then our instincts turn to justifying it....
Fear motivates you towards self-preservation. Fear of witches motivates you towards... anything. Whatever you want to do anyway. Seize land, drive people out, get elected president, set people on fire. Whatever. The woman who called the cops on another woman who was waiting for a rideshare is claiming it's not racism that motivated her, but autism. She has an extreme fearful reaction to strangers outside her house. If this were fear—real fear, not witch-fear—then she would have been relieved when the other woman's ride showed up and she left. But she wasn't. She tried to cajole her into staying to face the cops, telling her it was a crime if she left. Witch-fear. She did not want to escape a threat, she wanted to inflict consequences on someone...
#shouldread