...Larry Mishel: Yes, many policy decisions (including omissions) have weakened workers' leverage so it is as if there were literal monopsony or labor market concentration. I call it 'metaphysical monopsony' but don't expect the phrase to catch on.

Arindrajit Dube: No, I don't expect it to either :-) But I appreciate the effort!

Kate Bahn: I call it (and I think others do too, like @dougwebberecon) call it "dynamic monopsony"! Economists like the word dynamic, but I'm not sure if non-economists understand what that means either.

Larry Mishel: That's the Alan Manning term. But I think it is narrower than what I have in mind, which is all the ways the playing field was tilted against workers....

Ben Zipperer: It is interesting to see the identification of monopsony with concentration, especially given that the classic text by Joan Robinson is clear that monopsony is much broader....

Noah Smith: I was just going with "employer power" in my posts...