Hamilton Project: Place-Based Policies for Shared Economic Growth: "Depending on where they live, people across the United States experience drastically different economic outcomes...
...It is necessary to understand why some communities have thrived and others have not. Mindful of the ways in which many existing place-based policies have failed, it remains imperative to explore new, evidence-based policy options that can ultimately yield more broadly shared economic growth, including: employment subsidies, educational interventions, and more appropriately targeted federal grants. On September 28, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution will host a forum to explore the most effective policy options to foster place-based policies for shared economic growth. The forum will feature introductory remarks by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert E. Rubin and a fireside chat between Deval Patrick, former Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and David Leonhardt, associate editorial page editor and op-ed columnist for The New York Times. The forum will also include three roundtable discussions featuring: Rebecca Blank, chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Shaun Donovan, senior strategist and adviser to the president on Allston and campus development, Harvard University; Maurice Jones, president and CEO, LISC; Frederick Wherry, professor, sociology, department representative, sociology, Princeton University; Louise Fox, chief economist, USAID; Tracy Jan, race and economics reporter, The Washington Post, among other distinguished scholars and experts....
