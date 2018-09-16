Roland Nikles: Sovereign of My Opinions: "The unholy intimacy between readers and writers on the Internet, say the N+1 editors, has made op-ed writers of us all...
...Op-eds... in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, can slide by without actually defending their ideas, opinions and statements as they strive for clicks and shares... marked by editorial bad faith. “From an op-ed writer’s perspective,” say the N+1 editors, “good readers who see through editorial bad faith and express their outrage, have become indistinguishable from bad readers who don’t (but click and share) because outrage is a sign of consequence, and both guarantee traffic.”
As a member of the diligent (and largely unread) Internet Proletariat my commitment is to editorial good faith. I strive to have the sovereignty of my opinion rest on a constituency of the most solid ideas I can find. And for those solid ideas I look to experts, people who appear to me trustworthy; others who know more and appear to have editorial integrity. It’s the only path I know to becoming the sovereign of my ideas. Will the N+1 piece disappear “like all the others, carried along the swift-moving current of the social feed only to be buried in the riverbed and ignored forever?” I imagine so, but before it does, do go read it...
