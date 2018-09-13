John Scalzi: The Whatever Digest, 9/13/18: "I’m a fan of Lindsay Ellis.... Her most recent video is... about... people... making... 'authentic' as opposed to the conventional polish of television.... Along the way she talks, on her own and with vlogger/author Hank Green, about the emotional cost of keeping up that veneer of authenticity...
...for people who, ultimately, one doesn’t know, even if they feel like they know you—in part because that’s what you were aiming for. I found this video even more interesting than I find most of Ellis’ videos, because the issues she’s addressing are ones I’m familiar with.... People enjoy getting a glimpse of who I am and what I do, but... the version of me here is tuned—it’s a public persona. It’s not a false version of me, but it’s a version of me tweaked for the blog, as it were, just like when I’m out on a book tour, that version of my is tweaked for interacting with real live people in that particular setting. I well aware of how much I do what Ellis’ talking about in the video, in my own fashion and mode, so it’s also interesting for me to see other people talking about it in their lives. What Ellis and others have to do and deal with is not exactly what I do and have to deal with, but it’s close enough that I can feel where she’s coming from...
#shouldread