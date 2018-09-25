On Kavanaugh, Alexandra Petri is on fire: Alexandra Petri: The Kavanaugh Accusations Are Horseplay, You Say?: "To comment, I have a horse (not that Kavanaugh was even at the party, of course, of course): 'To Whom It May Concern: I am a horse. I know horseplay. This, my friend, is not horseplay. Ask yourself: Was someone frolicking in a beautiful, verdant field? Was a mane billowing in the breeze? Did you feel a stirring of joy in your heart for the first time in months, like a crocus bursting from the winter soil? Was a long tail flapping freely in the breeze? Was it unbelievably majestic? Was Misty of Chincoteague there?...
Plus:
- Some verbs for the Kavanaugh discussion, conjugated by gender: "She is drinking; she is drunk; she was drunk. She is 15; she was 15. She is putting herself in this position; she put herself in that position. She should know better; she should have known better...
- [Every man should be worried if Kavanaugh goes down. At least, I'm worried]](https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/opinions/wp/2018/09/17/every-man-should-be-worried-at-least-im-worried/): "You’re telling me I am supposed to encounter dozens, hundreds, thousands of women in my life, some drunk and some sober and some with really good legs and just … not assault any of them?...
