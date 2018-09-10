Paul Campos: Trump: Symptom or Cause? (Or, tomorrow's historical revisionism today): "The functionalist position will emphasize... continuity between Trump... [and] Goldwater... a triumph of mass movement politics over elite control....
...Trump’s rapid co-optation of the entire leadership of the Republican party once he was elected merely proved that the elites who at first resisted or at least hesitated to embrace him were deluded about the nature of movement conservatism, which in retrospect was always first and foremost a form of white ethno-nationalist reaction. From this perspective, Trump’s campaign and presidency simply tore the mask off.... The intentionalist view will emphasize that Trump was... the leader of an authoritarian cult of personality, who insisted, like his many South and Central American predecessors, on his populist bona fides, his supposed hostility to existing elites, etc. On this view, the Trump phenomenon, despite obvious points of continuity with post-Goldwater movement conservatism, represented a radical break in American political life...
