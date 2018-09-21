Republicans Today: The Aristocrats!

...It’s worth stepping back and contemplating just how wild and reckless an action this was. There’s really no way for me to capture the zaniness of Whelan’s argument.... Whelan... pointed the finger at a man who is not a public figure in any way and argued that he was likely the one who attempted to rape Blasey Ford.... Whelan is not some random on Twitter or an eccentric but little known activist. He is close friends with Kavanaugh and Leonard Leo, the head of the Federalist Society, the group that chooses and then organizes the confirmation strategies for these nominees. Whelan is also close to Don McGahn, the White House Counsel who is formally in charge of shepherding Kavanaugh’s nomination....

On its face this was a crazy stunt. But there’s more here. Over the last few days I had been noticing Whelan’s cryptic comments that he had big news coming that would definitively exonerate Kavanaugh.... He predicted that Sen. Feinstein would literally apologize to Kavanaugh’s family for the false accusation. A number of Republican staffers and conservative legal academics had chimed in on these tweets, telling people to watch out for what Whelan had coming and certainly implying that they knew some of the details.... Tonight, in response to Whelan’s tweet thread, The Washington Post published a story that without quite saying it explicitly strongly suggested that Whelan had developed his libelous theory in conjunction with the advisors spearheading Kavanaugh’s nomination. I’m going to quote from a key passage....

Amid the maneuvering, the nomination was roiled further late Thursday by incendiary tweets from a prominent Kavanaugh friend and supporter who publicly identified another high school classmate of Kavanaugh’s as Ford’s possible attacker. Ed Whelan, a former clerk to the late justice Antonin Scalia and president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, pointed to floor plans, online photographs and other information to suggest a location for the house party in suburban Maryland that Ford described. He also named and posted photographs of the classmate he suggested could be responsible. Ford dismissed Whelan’s theory in a statement late Thursday: “I knew them both, and socialized with” the other classmate, Ford said, adding that she had once visited him in the hospital. “There is zero chance that I would confuse them.” Republicans on Capitol Hill and White House officials immediately sought to distance themselves from Whelan’s claims and said they were not aware of his plans to identify the former classmate, now a middle school teacher, who could not be reached for comment and did not answer the door at his house Thursday night. Whelan did not respond to requests for comment. He had told people around him that he had spent several days putting together the theory and thought it was more convincing than her story, according to two friends who had talked to him. Whelan has been involved in helping to advise Kavanaugh’s confirmation effort and is close friends with both Kavanaugh and Leonard Leo, the head of the Federalist Society who has been helping to spearhead the nomination. Kavanaugh and Whelan also worked together in the Bush administration. Kavanaugh and his allies have been privately discussing a defense that would not question whether an incident involving Ford happened, but instead would raise doubts that the attacker was Kavanaugh, according to a person familiar with the discussions....

It is very, very hard to believe that Kavanaugh and his top advisors did not at least know the outlines of Whelan’s theory. If that’s true, it’s big, big trouble and shows a level of recklessness and irresponsibility that shouldn’t have Kavanaugh sitting as a judge on any court.... Whelan is part of Kavanaugh’s confirmtion advisor team at the highest levels. Kavanaugh and his advisors have been working on a defense theory like the one Whelan tweeted about. Conservative political and legal circles have been buzzing about the goods Whelan was about to unload for the last couple days. Are we really supposed to believe Whelan never mentioned any of this to Kavanaugh or Leo? That this was the first they ever heard of it?....

A number of Whelan’s ideological comrades had been playing up his hints of what was coming. So was Senator Hatch’s Communications Director, Matt Whitlock..... At a bare minimum we know that one of Kavanaugh’s top advisors constructed a bizarre conspiracy theory which accused a presumably innocent middle school teacher in Georgia of an attempted rape more than thirty years ago.... Evidence... strongly suggests that Kavanaugh’s top advisors and Kavanaugh himself were at least aware of this reckless scheme and likely played some part in developing it....

How did all this happen tonight? How did a respected lawyer take such a reckless step? My best guess is this. It is highly likely that Whelan and his associates spent the last two or three days shopping this story to reporters. The Times Maggie Haberman first retweeted Whalen’s thread and then deleted those retweets. She then said that Whelan’s theory was “something Kavanaugh allies had privately said could be the case for days.”... This new development... both undermines his claims of innocence and much more clearly suggests a streak of recklessness and deception that could prove deeply, perhaps fatally damaging...