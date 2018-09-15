Roland Nikles: News, Reviews & Views: Trump Lies About Everything, All the Time, and his Base Doesn't Care: "We could do worse than contemplate [Hannah] Arendt's description here...
...A mixture of gullibility and cynicism had been an outstanding characteristic of mob mentality before it became an everyday phenomenon of masses. In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think everything was possible and that nothing was true. The mixture in itself was remarkable enough, because it spelled the end of the illusion that gullibility was a weakness of unsuspecting primitive souls and cynicism the vice of superior and refined minds. Mass propaganda discovered that the audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow.
The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness...
There is nothing new under the sun. With a mixture of gullibility and cynicism Trump's base is willing to believe everything and nothing. Fox and friends have discovered that they can "make people believe the most fantastic statements" secure in the knowledge that if viewers are given irrefutable proof of falsehood, they will take refuge in cynicism and admiration of Trump's superior tactical cleverness.
The saving grace, for now, is no violence, no paramilitary militias, and a strong democratic resistance....
