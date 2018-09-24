...and that he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk. I did not observe the specific incident in question, but I do remember Brett frequently drinking excessively and becoming incoherently drunk.

I became close friends with Debbie Ramirez shortly after we both arrived at Yale. She stood out as being exceptionally honest, with a trusting manner. As we got to know one another, I discovered that Debbie was very worried about fitting in. She felt that everyone at Yale was very rich, very smart and very sophisticated and that as a Puerto Rican woman from a less privileged background she was an outsider. Her response was to try hard to make friends and get along.

Based on my time with Debbie, I believe her to be unusually honest and straightforward and I cannot imagine her making this up.

Based on my time with Brett, I believe that he and his social circle were capable of the actions that Debbie described.

I do not consider myself to be a political person and I have no political agenda. I have shared thisninformation with a small number of reporters who reached out to me directly because Debbie has a right to be heard and I believe her.

I have been asked for more detail and additional stories, but this is all that I am comfortable with sharing. If I could contribute more first-hand information, I would, but I will not be granting any more interviews or answering any more questions at this time.