Larry Summers: The Five Best Books on Globalization: "The Economic Consequences of the Peace https://books.google.com/books?id=AX1EAAAAIAAJ, by John Maynard Keynes; Manias, Panics, and Crashes https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0230365353, by Charles Kindleberger; Globalization and Its Discontents https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0393071073, by Joseph E Stiglitz; Why Globalization Works https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0300102526, by Martin Wolf; and _The Great Convergence https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0674972686, by Richard Baldwin...
...The Economic Consequences of the Peace (1919) is among the dozen—perhaps half-dozen—most influential economics books that have ever been written. For a hundred years, it has set the terms of the debate over the Versailles Treaty. It galvanized the political dialogue around what was going to take place post-World War I. This book, combined with subsequent events, shaped the much more generous approach that was taken to the defeated countries in creating an international system after World War II.... Manias, Panics, and Crashes... is the definitive informal history of financial bubbles and euphorias, which have done so much to shape history.... Kindleberger’s book carries the message that, while policies may change and economic circumstances may vary, human psychology and oscillation between fear and greed are likely to always be with us.... Globalization and its Discontents ... is a book that anyone looking for a rounded set of perspectives on globalization should read.... His critiques... were pres... popular resistance to trade.... Why Globalization Works... makes, in the most effective way I have seen, the classical economic arguments for openness... all the benefits of exchange.... Wolf writes as a citizen of the world, placing emphasis on the importance of economic events like the hundreds of millions of people lifted out of poverty in China.... Ultimately, a world in which poor countries stay poor and in which rich countries are pursing policies that are actively keeping them poor is very unlikely to be a stable or a successful world. That’s why the lessons of Wolf’s book are very powerful. Finally... Richard Baldwin’s The Great Convergence... a very powerful description of the newest phase of globalization... global supply chains... the role of trade and globalization in sharing knowledge.... It’s one thing for a soccer team in one country to play against a soccer team in another country. It’s a very different thing if the coach in one country starts to coach teams in many countries and therefore promotes convergence. Baldwin argues that the second type of openness may be more problematic than the first. And, increasingly, trade is taking that form...
