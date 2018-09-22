Why would anybody sane ever, ever choose Brett Kavanaugh over Amy Barrett as the swing vote to eviscerate Roe versus Wade? People have advanced three reasons:
- They just do not think girls are serious—other things being equal (or, indeed, not equal), choose the man.
- Amy Barrett has faith and principals: they do not know what the key issues will be 20 years from now, and they are scared to appoint somebody who may turn out to be like Justices Kennedy and Souter, actually have principals and faith, and so go off the reservation.
- Amy Barrett does not believe that the president is above the law—princeps legibus solutus est is not one of her judicial principles.
Things are definitely not equal. There are lots of reasons to fear Brett Kavanaugh does not have a judicial temperament in addition to the fact that he is now lying about sexual assault of a 15-year-old 35 years ago: Stephanie Mencimer: The Many Mysteries of Brett Kavanaugh’s Finances: "Who made the down payment on his house? How did he come up with $92,000 in country club fees?...
