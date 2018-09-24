Women of Yale: Open Letter from Women of Yale in Support of Deborah Ramirez: "We stand behind Deborah Ramirez, Yale ’87, and with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. These two women have come forward with grave allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a Yale graduate...
...We are coming forward as women of Yale because we have a shared experience of the environment that shaped not only Judge Kavanaugh’s life and career, but our own. We are committed to supporting all women who have faced sexual assault, not only at Yale, but across the country.
Ramirez has made allegations against Judge Kavanaugh about an incident that took place when both were students at Yale. We commend her courage in coming forward. We ask that she be afforded respect and security to protect her privacy, quality of life, and emotional stability.
We demand that her allegations be thoroughly investigated and that she be treated with fairness, and given an opportunity to tell her story. We also demand that the Senate Judiciary Committee delay any vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court until all allegations against him have been investigated, all witnesses have testified under oath, and his nomination has been thoroughly vetted...
