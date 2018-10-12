...Already, solar panels, washing machines, steel, and aluminum have been subject to new tariffs, falling in line with key campaign promises made by candidate Trump to negotiate “better deals” on trade agreements and put "America first." Yet, the International Monetary Fund chief, Christine Lagarde, when speaking about the dangers of protectionism for the global economy, recently warned that “The system of rules and shared responsibility is now in danger of being torn apart. This would be an inexcusable, collective policy failure.” How deep of an impact will these current policy shifts have on the United States and on our trade partners? What kinds of “bad deals” are Trump and the US administration pursuing? What will the United States’ economy look like in the future if Trump does go full protectionist and who benefits from a trade war?... Discuss the implications of protectionism on the economy, how other countries are reacting to these potential regulations, and what impact an international trade war might have on the global economy.