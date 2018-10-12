...85% support paid sick leave for themselves, 82% favor paid maternity leave, while 69% support paid leave for new fathers and 67%for paid sick leave to take care of family members. But all that is legally required at the federal level is twelve weeks of unpaid leave, and we exempt small businesses (those with fifty or fewer employees) from even that minimal standard. Some states are acting on their own—six (plus the District of Columbia) require some paid family and medical leave. But we won’t close the gap with our economic competitors without national legislation. Look for this issue to be fought over in upcoming elections, and maybe some day you’ll get more paid time off from work. Hey, all of us working people deserve it...