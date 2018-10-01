Scarce: Sharice Davids (D) and Kevin Yoder (R) in KS-03: "It's a bit surprising that the Republicans are pulling out this early in a nominally red district (R+4), but early polling had Davids already up by 8. Yoder, who had been endorsed by Trump, committed the grievous crime earlier this summer of supporting asylum for migrants who were victims of domestic violence. Unforgivable for the cultists...
Bryan Lowry and Lindsay Wise: After Administration Pressure, Yoder Says No to Asylum Plan: "Under intense pressure from his Republican base and the Trump administration, Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas now says he no longer supports a... plan to make it easier for migrants fleeing domestic abuse or gang violence to claim asylum in the United States...
...Yoder, who chairs a subcommittee responsible for homeland security funding, is facing a fierce re-election battle in a suburban Kansas City district that Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016. The Republican congressman from Overland Park, Kansas, told McClatchy this week that the asylum proposal “may be too controversial to make it through the process” and will be dropped. It’s a striking reversal for Yoder...
#shouldread
#politics